Browns P Jamie Gillan was drinking in a bar with his dad when he learned he made team

Jamie Gillan was sitting at The Flying Monkey bar in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon, drinking and watching college football with his dad.

The two were just killing time.

Finally, his phone rang.

It was Browns general manager John Dorsey. He had made the team.

“As soon as I got off the phone, everybody was kind of looking at me like, ‘What was that?’” Gillan said, via the Associated Press. “And I just kind of said, ‘It looks like I’m playing Tennessee next week,’ and everybody just started going crazy, so it was really cool. It was good fun with them.”

Gillan, who punted for four years at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was tasked with beating out nine-year veteran Britton Colquitt at camp this fall. Colquitt, who spent six seasons with the Denver Broncos before the past three in Cleveland, instead ended up signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens had nothing but praise for Gillan, or “The Scottish Hammer,” as he’s sometimes known. The potential in him, Kitchens said, is extremely high.

"We thought he performed well. He kicked the ball well, and we have total confidence that he is going to do the job,” Kitchens said, via the Associated Press. “The upside is tremendous on it. I think you saw that during the course of the preseason.

“He is working on consistency as an everyday thing. We think he can get there, and that is why he is here.”

While Gillan didn’t buy a round for the bar after hearing the news — he said they took care of him instead — he did say that he may have found a new favorite drinking spot.

“They don’t have to convince me [to come back],” Gillan said, via the Associated Press. “I like that place a lot. It was great, really great people there. Really nice people, down to Earth and it was really fun there.

“It's going to be one of those little places in my heart that you go every so often because, yeah, I got the phone call there, so it was cool.”

Punter Jamie Gillan learned he made the Browns' roster on Saturday while he was drinking in a bar with his dad. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

