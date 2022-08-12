Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: time, date, how to watch, live stream

The Cleveland Browns begin their preseason slate Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Browns released their unofficial depth chart for the game with Deshaun Watson starting at quarterback, though that could change if a decision is made in the NFL's appeal of his six-game suspension for personal conduct policy violations. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski plans on having the healthy starters available to play against Jacksonville, but didn't say how long they would stay in the game.

For Jacksonville, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne sat out the preseason opening 27-11 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he plans to play those two and the rest of the starters against Cleveland and he will let them play for a couple of series before giving way to the backups.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Here's what to know about the Browns vs. Jaguars preseason game:

What time is Browns at Jaguars on?

The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

How TV channel is Browns at Jaguars on?

Fans in the Cleveland area watch the game on their local Fox affiliate and Jacksonville fans can do the same, as their local Fox station will carry the game.

How can I watch Browns at Jaguars online via livestream?

The game can be live streamed on NFL+. The game also will stream on fuboTV.

What are the odds for Browns at Jaguars?

The Browns are 1.5-point favorites with the over/under at 37.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

