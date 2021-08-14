Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trevor Lawrence will suit up for his first Jacksonville Jaguars game Saturday in their preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.
In addition to the No. 1 overall pick's debut, coach Urban Meyer will be making his first NFL game appearance. The longtime college football coach hadn't named a starting quarterback – either Lawrence, who has impressed during training camp, or Gardner Minshew – as of Friday.
The Browns will be sitting the "majority" of their starters, coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday. That means no Nick Chubb, recently signed to a three-year extension, or QB Baker Mayfield; backup Case Keenum will start in Mayfield's place.
Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:
What time does Browns at Jaguars start?
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Sat., Aug. 13.
What TV channel is Browns at Jaguars on?
The game will be aired on NFL Network, as well as locally in Cleveland (ABC) and Jacksonville (CBS).
How can I stream Browns at Jaguars online?
Fans can watch the game on ClevelandBrowns.com or jaguars.com. All games are available on NFL GamePass.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: Browns vs. Jaguars live stream, time, TV info, how to watch game