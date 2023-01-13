Cleveland Browns interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores became the second individual to interview with the Cleveland Browns for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday.

Flores' meeting came a day after the Browns opened the interview process by talking to Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz. Both Flores and Schwartz bring previous head-coaching experience with them as well.

The Browns entered Thursday with two other known candidates they had requested permission to speak with: New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai. Desai's schedule is tied up for the remainder of this week due to preparations for an NFC wild-card playoff game on Saturday at the San Francisco 49ers.

Mayo, though, may soon be off the Browns' radar. The Patriots announced on Thursday evening they were in the process of extending the up-and-coming assistant coach in order to keep him in the organization long-term.

The Browns fired Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator hours after the season finale against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Woods had been in that position since Kevin Stefanski was hired as the head coach in 2020.

Flores, 41, spent this past season on Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh after having been fired from his previous role as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-21. Despite back-to-back winning seasons his final two years, he was let go after a 9-8 2021 season that left him with a 24-25 overall mark.

Earlier this year, former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams, alleging racial discrimination by the league's teams in hiring practices.

The Dolphins were one of three teams, along with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, that were included in a class-action lawsuit that Flores filed last year. The NFL was also named in the suit, which alleges racial discrimination in hiring practices.

Tomlin brought Flores on to the Steelers' coaching staff after Flores was passed over for head-coaching opportunities last offseason. Flores had an immediate impact on the Pittsburgh defense, specifically against the run.

The Steelers were last in the league against the run in 2021, allowing 146.1 rushing yards a game. This past season, the Steelers, despite losing T.J. Watt for seven games due to a partially torn pectoral muscle, jumped all the way up to ninth against the run at 108.1 yards a game.

Flores' previous NFL background prior to being hired by the Dolphins was all spent working under Bill Belichick with the Patriots. Much like Schwartz, Flores' start came not on the field, but in the scouting department, serving as a scouting assistant in 2004-05 before being a pro scout in 2006-07.

The first on-field coaching role for Flores came in 2008, the first of two seasons in which he was a special teams assistant. He spent the following year, 2010, working as both an offensive assistant and special teams coach before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball in 2011.

After one season as a defensive assistant in 2011, Flores was elevated to the role of safeties coach, which he held from 2012-15. He was the linebackers coach from 2016-18, before Miami hired him to be its head coach.

Belichick is seen as the de facto defensive coordinator for the Patriots. However, Flores eventually took on the role as defensive play-caller for New England before he departed for the Dolphins.

The last year Flores held that role, in 2018, the Patriots boasted one of the premier defenses in football, one that helped them win the Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams in a 13-3 defensive battle. New England was first that year against the run (40.7 yards per game), second in total yards allowed (295), sixth in points allowed (20.7) and ninth against the pass (254.3).

