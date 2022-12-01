Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns (4-7) look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they travel to Houston for a matchup against Lovie Smith's Texans (1-9-1).

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension Monday and is expected to make his first start against the Texans, his former team, in Week 13. Watson is an instant upgrade for the Cleveland offense. Houston's defense hasn't been able to stop much of anything. The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Texans Week 13 game:

Browns at Texans odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Browns (-7)

Moneyline: Browns (-320); Texans (+260)

Over/under: 47

Lorenzo Reyes: Browns 28, Texans 14

The Texans are easily the worst team in the NFL and if the Browns can’t roll up points on them with Watson at quarterback — even with any rust he may show — then it will be a massive letdown for Cleveland.

Deshaun Watson has not played in a game that counts since the end of the 2020 regular season.

Safid Deen: Browns 24, Texans 10

Watson’s first game with the Browns is in Houston, against the team he openly wanted to leave. This game will have some cringe moments, especially with the reaction Watson receives from fans. From a football standpoint, Watson may be rusty but he’ll have Nick Chubb to carry the load against an uninspired Texans group.

Lance Pugmire: Browns 30, Texans 14

Watson’s post-suspension return to the league in Houston, of all places, will inspire hearty jeers, but outrage hasn’t seemed to bother him thus far.

