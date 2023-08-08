Cleveland Browns take hits on defense with loss of ends Isaiah Thomas, Alex Wright

Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) recovers Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill's (43) fumble infant of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Second-year Browns defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas each underwent arthroscopic surgery for knee injuries on Tuesday.

The Browns announced the surgeries were performed at University Hospitals. Head team physician Dr. James Voos performed both surgeries.

According to the team, both players will require "several weeks" of rehab. However, a full recovery is expected "early in the season."

Wright was injured during the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets last Thursday. The UAB product played 15 defensive snaps in the game.

Thomas was injured during a practice Saturday. He played 25 snaps in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Browns signed defensive end Chuck Wiley on Monday to aid with positional depth. The team did not practice Tuesday, and will return to practice Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns DEs Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas undergo knee surgeries