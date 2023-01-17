Cleveland Browns to hire Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are turning to Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to be their next defensive coordinator, a league source confirmed to the Akron (Ohio) Beacon Journal.

Schwartz replaces Joe Woods, who was fired hours after the Browns' 7-10 season concluded last week. Schwartz was one of four individuals interviewed during the past week, along with Seattle Seahawks associate head coach/defense Sean Desai, Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson.

There's a connection between Schwartz and Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who worked together with the Eagles. Schwartz was defensive coordinator with the Eagles from 2016-20, while Berry was vice president of football operations with them in 2019.

Schematically, Schwartz has been a 4-3 proponent, which is the same base scheme Woods used. He's favored man-to-man coverage, while Woods preferred zone.

Schwartz, 56, started his NFL career with the Browns in 1993 as a personnel scout under Bill Belichick. He received his first on-field coaching assignment when he was named outside linebackers coach after the Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens.

Schwartz has spent the past two seasons with the Titans as a senior defensive assistant, where he's been a sounding board in defensive meetings and worked hand-in-hand with head coach Mike Vrabel. It was Schwartz's second stint with the Titans, having been an assistant from 1999-2008, the last eight of those as defensive coordinator.

During a five-year stint as the Detroit Lions' head coach from 2009-13, Schwartz went 29-52. He did guide the Lions to the playoffs in 2011.

Schwartz also spent 2014 as the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills under head coach Doug Marrone.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns to hire Jim Schwartz as next defensive coordinator