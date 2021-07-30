Cleveland Browns hire ex-Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn as consultant

Ex-Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has a new job.

NFL Network reported Friday the Cleveland Browns hired Quinn as senior consultant to their football operations department.

Quinn still has two years left on his contract with the Lions, and had been in the running for a front office position with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this year.

He was fired last November, along with head coach Matt Patricia, 11 games into his fifth season as GM.

Quinn replaced Martin Mayhew as Lions GM in 2016 and helped the Lions reach the playoffs in his first season in Detroit. He fired head coach Jim Caldwell after a 9-7 record in 2017, then oversaw three losing seasons with Patricia, his former colleague with the New England Patriots, as head coach.

Lions president Rod Wood and GM Bob Quinn on the field before the game against the Washington Football Team at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Patricia rejoined the Patriots this offseason as a senior football adviser. Together, the two went 13-29-1 in Detroit.

Quinn drafted several of the key players on the current roster, including offensive lineman Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, tight end T.J. Hockenson and defensive starters Tracy Walker and Jeff Okudah. He also had several personnel missteps, including spending a second-round pick on Teez Tabor.

He and his family still live in metro Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Bob Quinn, ex-Detroit Lions GM, hired by Cleveland Browns