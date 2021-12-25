Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

A Christmas Day tilt features two teams headed in opposite directions when the Cleveland Browns travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

The Packers (11-3) won their third consecutive game and clinched the NFC North with a 31-30 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. They are led by reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions and is second in the league with a passer rating of 118.5.

Cleveland (7-7) remains in the hunt for a playoff spot and is coming off a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in a game that was moved to Monday night as the Browns were dealing with COVID-19 issues throughout their roster. They played without Baker Mayfield and coach Kevin Stefanski, with third-stringer Nick Mullens getting the nod at quarterback. Stefanski has since cleared protocol.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams during the fourth quarter of the game against the Bears

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday:

What time does Browns at Packers start?

Kickoff is Saturday, Dec. 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

What TV channel is Browns at Packers on?

The game will be shown nationally on Fox and the NFL Network with Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst). Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

How can I watch Browns at Packers online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Packers at Browns?

The Packers are a 7.5-point favorites with the over/under at 44.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Browns at Packers: Time, TV info, how to watch, odds