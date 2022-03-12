What the Cleveland Browns are getting in Amari Cooper

With the caveat, of course, that nothing is official yet…

However, with the “legal tampering period” set to begin on Monday and the NFL league year commencing on Wednesday, we have our first agreement to a trade. The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was among the first to report the news, and the terms of the trade:

Trade is now officially agreed to, per source: Browns get WR Amari Cooper and a 6th, Cowboys get a 5th and 6th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

So, what are the Browns getting in Cooper?

Perhaps Baker Mayfield’s new best friend.

A winner downfield and on play-action

Before getting to Cooper’s biggest asset as a receiver, we can focus on one aspect of his game that is impressive, and that is his ability in the vertical passing game. Whether it is winning over the top of the defense, or making a tough adjustment at the catch point, Cooper brings to any offense the ability to create plays in the downfield portion of the playbook.

On this play against the Carolina Panthers, Cooper manages to separate downfield on an out-and-up route. The pace on this route is exquisite, as he shifts into a third gear coming out of the initial break, but so too is what Cooper does at the catch point, managing to shield the defender away from the football:

Perhaps the best example of what Cooper offers in the downfield part of the playbook comes on this completion against the Minnesota Vikings:

The Cowboys also used his threat as a vertical receiver to sell cornerbacks on deep routes, before breaking Cooper off and giving Dak Prescott an easy read and throw. On this play against the Panthers, Cooper uses a stutter-step to sell the cornerback on a vertical, double-move route, before breaking off the stem on a curl:

Designs such as these would allow Kevin Stefanski to incorporate Cooper and his route-running — more on that in a second — into the Cleveland offense.

Last season, according to charting data from Pro Football Focus, Mayfield saw his Yards Per Attempt increase by 3.7 when using play-action, which was the biggest such increase among qualified passers in the league. Mayfield’s completion percentage had a similar boost on play-action designs, an increase of 7.8%, which was sixth-highest in the NFL.

Play-action is a core component of what the Browns do, and Cooper can help them in this effort.

A route-running technician

An area where Cooper stands out as a wide receiver, dating back not only to his time with the Raiders but also his time on campus with the Alabama Crimson Tide, is his route-running. Cooper was the rare wide receiver prospect who offered a full route tree coming out of college — something I documented during his draft cycle a few years ago — and has only refined his craft over his time in the NFL.

As such, the Browns are getting a route-running technician when this trade is finalized.

Cooper is excellent at getting into and out of breaks, often using his full body to help sell defenders on routes. He will use his field of vision, his shoulders, or other means to convince defensive backs that he is doing one thing, setting himself up for getting separation when he actually runs his intended route.

Take this 41-yard completion against the New Orleans Saints, which finds Cooper operating as the middle receiver in a trips formation to the right side of the offense:

Cooper first bends his route towards the outside, but then pushes vertically, and it looks to Jackson as if the receiver is running an out-and-up. As Cooper gets vertical, he puts his eyes downfield, helping to sell the route. But he then jams on the breaks and sinks his hips, breaking back towards the football on a comeback route. That gets him more than enough separation from Jackson — one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks — for a completion.

Perhaps the best example of Cooper’s ability as a route runner comes on this completion against the New York Giants. The receiver starts on the left side of the formation, and is going to run a post route. What is important to keep in mind is the leverage of the cornerback. Rodarius Williams is aligned about two yards inside of Cooper, and is trying to force him towards the outside, taking away any route breaking towards the middle of the field:

Cooper is an impressive talent as a route-runner, with the ability to set up and manipulate defenders and get separation out of his breaks. That creates a bigger window for his quarterback to target, and will make life a little easier on Mayfield next season.

