Cleveland Browns Finally Win A Game And Fans Can't Even

Ron Dicker
HuffPost
The Cleveland Browns won a game Thursday night. Let’s digest that for a moment.

The team had gone 635 days and 19 straight games since their last victory on Dec. 24, 2016. But they actually did it, defeating the New York Jets, 21-17, in Cleveland behind their No. 1 draft pick, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Fans finally got to partake of the free beer in Bud Light fridges that were unlocked around town to celebrate the triumph. And people on Twitter had a ball.

