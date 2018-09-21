Cleveland Browns Finally Win A Game And Fans Can't Even

The Cleveland Browns won a game Thursday night. Let’s digest that for a moment.

The team had gone 635 days and 19 straight games since their last victory on Dec. 24, 2016. But they actually did it, defeating the New York Jets, 21-17, in Cleveland behind their No. 1 draft pick, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Fans finally got to partake of the free beer in Bud Light fridges that were unlocked around town to celebrate the triumph. And people on Twitter had a ball.

Cleveland Browns Won A Game: Disney Edition pic.twitter.com/NsPVweirac — Matt Mamba (@MattMamba24) September 21, 2018

Cleveland Browns fans waking up like it’s Christmas morning. The last time they woke up after a win it actually WAS Christmas morning... 2016 !! Well deserved and better days ahead for the Brownies. — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) September 21, 2018

The last time the Cleveland Browns won a game, Betty White was 26. — JRehling (@JRehling) September 21, 2018

RETWEET IF THIS IS HOW YOU FEEL RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/L1k4b3VMKE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

“Did they open the bud light things” -Baker Mayfield



Yes Baker. YES THEY DID.



Dilly Dilly to all and to all a goodnight. #ClevelandThisBudIsForYou@Brownspic.twitter.com/VsF0EiRLKo — The Miz (@mikethemiz) September 21, 2018

Haven’t even left downtown Cleveland, and I’ve seen three fans passed out on sidewalks. #Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 21, 2018

I love the @Broncos but tonight, I cheer with Cleveland and celebrate the @Browns victory over the @nyjets breaking a 635 day losing streak. I was born a Browns fan & will always cheer for my hometown team ️ #NYJvsCLE#victory#ClevelandBrowns#hometowngirlpic.twitter.com/rNYuQsVpJN — Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) September 21, 2018

This feels like when the chubby kid finally scores with the cheerleader. @Brownspic.twitter.com/Z5IKZ310xd — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) September 21, 2018

The @Browns won their first game since December 2016, last night, meaning the Free Beer fridges installed by @budlight around the city are now open and thousands of people will be calling in sick to work, this morning pic.twitter.com/cYiVspscaH — UNILAD Sport (@UNILADFooty) September 21, 2018