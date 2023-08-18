Cleveland Browns fans react to K Cade York's struggles

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) reacts after missing a game winning field goal during the fourth quarter of an NFL pre-season football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

If Browns fans are honest, training camp has been wonderfully uneventful.

Yes, there has been a major injury which will cost linebacker Jacob Phillips the season. It’s a position the Browns went into the summer knowing that it needed shoring up. That one didn’t help.

There have been the pleasant surprises of camp such as wide receiver Austin Watkins, who many are comparing to Jarvis Landry with respect to consistency and the ability to get open. There’s also safety Ronnie Hickman, a former Ohio State Buckeye who has grabbed three interceptions in two preseason games.

But the reality, however, is the big news out of camp is the kicker. When the good news out of camp is the struggles of your kicker – and bear with me as I state this – then there exist reason to be optimistic. Cade York went 3-of-4 in field goals last night, but missed the opportunity to win a game against the Philadelphia Eagles that ended in a tie at 18.

Of course, Browns fans are freaking out:

The bad news? Realistically speaking, not having a reliable kicker can cost you 2-3 games in an NFL season.

