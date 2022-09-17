Cleveland Browns fans are already tailgating ahead of New York Jets game

The Cleveland Browns have not started 2-0 in 29 years, and had not started 1-0 since 1994. Yet tomorrow the Browns have the chance to reach the feat of consecutive wins to start the season as the New York Jets come to First Energy Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Not only that, but superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett has the chance to pass Clay Matthews Jr. as the franchise’s career sack leader this week.

And it seems the fans know this as there are already buses in the Muni Lot, known for the top tailgates on gameday. It is the home opener and the team needs to take advantage of these first four games. Despite the whirlwind of an offseason, the fans are still showing out in full force. Anticipate a full stadium as the Browns look to take down Joe Flacco and the Jets.

8. Source: me who is here 😂 HERE WE GO BROWNIES, HERE WE GO!! #Browns pic.twitter.com/k5jiefvuzT — Gio – 216 (@gcastelli216) September 17, 2022

