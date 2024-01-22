Cleveland Browns expected to hire former Alabama OC Tommy Rees

When Nick Saban retired, it set off a chain of events that resulted in significant roster changes and moves within the coaching staff. A significant difference is in the offensive coordinator position. Tommy Rees is out of Tuscaloosa and is now expected to be hired by the Cleveland Browns.

The news, being first reported by The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, is that Rees is expected to be hired as Cleveland’s new tight ends coach and play a role in the offense’s passing game. A contract and title, however, have not yet been made official as they are reportedly still working toward a deal.

Rees only spent one season with the Crimson Tide, having been hired off of Notre Dame‘s coaching staff, where he also served as the Fighting Irish’s offensive play-caller. It was an interesting move, as Rees is only 31 years old and had played quarterback at Notre Dame.

New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer chose to bring with him Ryan Grubb, who was Washington’s offensive coordinator under DeBoer.

Just recently, Rees had reportedly interviewed for the Crimson Tide head coaching job and was considered to be a “wild card candidate” for the position.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire