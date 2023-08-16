Cleveland Browns' dynamic duo, up-and-down Deshaun Watson and 3 corners | Takeaways

PHILADELPHIA — These were the two spotlight days of the preseason. So, you better believe, takes were formed on the Browns.

You can't talk about the two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago as some kind of canary in the coal mine, then act like what happens isn't important. However, to act like it's the only evidence which can be used to either give the Browns' hopes for the upcoming regular season a thumbs up or a thumbs down.

Still, what occurred for the two days at the NovaCare Complex in south Philadelphia wasn't insignificant at all. You know how you know that to be true?

It's because the Browns players and coaches themselves told you they were significant.

Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay (2) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023. (Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns)

"I mean that's the purpose of doing this," receiver Amari Cooper said following the first day's practice. "That's the purpose of going up against another team, especially another good team. Like you said, we got to hit the ground running, so why not have a pre-trial before?"

This is the part where it's pointed out that the Browns and Eagles aren't finished for the week. There's still going to be a preseason game played Thursday night, one that's going to give fans all they want of the bottom halves of both rosters.

For now, let's ignore its existence and focus only on the two days' of practice the teams just completed. Specifically, let's look at a handful of "good's" and "bad's" to emerge.

Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith could be a nightmare for QBs

This is going to come as a shock to some. However, Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith were able to wreck some things.

Obviously, there's a tongue firmly planted in cheek with that. The shocked part, not the "wreck some things" part.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023. (Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns)

Garrett's foot injury on Monday that limited him on Tuesday notwithstanding, the pass-rushing duo looked every bit the part. They routinely made life tough for the Eagles' very good offensive line and only quarterback Jalen Hurts' running ability at times would've saved him from a sack.

When a multi-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer like Jason Kelce can't stop raving about you, you know it's good.

Deshaun Watson's up-and-down two days against the Eagles

Deshaun Watson wasn't awful by any stretch. He wasn't like he was a year ago when the Eagles came to Berea and made things look bad.

It's just that, after such a solid — save for not scoring — opening drive in his lone preseason work to date against the Washington Commanders, maybe a little bit more was expected. The multiple interceptions Watson threw, especially in red-zone situations, is the biggest red flag.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023. (Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns)

In the interest of fairness, Watson didn't play with maybe his new favorite target, Elijah Moore, who didn't practice at all Monday and was limited Tuesday due to a rib injury. Amari Cooper didn't help Watson, either, with multiple drops on the first day.

There were times when Watson absolutely made plays, or would've made plays if it wasn't a practice situation. It's just, especially when compared to Hurts' overall performance for the two days, not quite enough to trigger anything more than a shrug and an "OK."

The Eagles were the ideal team for the Browns' to see how their top cornerbacks fared. You're talking about receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, two of the top young pass catchers in the game.

The problem with the matchup was actually getting to see the matchup. Martin Emerson Jr. was the only one to make it through the whole two days without being limited in some regards.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during Joint Practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Day 12 of Training Camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 14, 2023. (Credit: Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns)

Greg Newsome II practiced for the first time since Aug.1 on Monday, but the coaches clearly wanted to put him on a pitch count after suffering a groin injury. Denzel Ward left Monday's practice after being overwhelmed by the miserably high heat, and was limited on Tuesday.

Ward, to his credit, had an impressive interception on a pass to Smith on Monday. Emerson, meanwhile, emerged as a potential star with the way he held up against both Brown and Smith.

The former did get a touchdown catch on Emerson on Tuesday as the cornerback didn't turn around in time. However, he made a great play on breaking up a pass to Smith in the end zone earlier in the day, albeit a play in which he was flagged for illegal contact.

Browns defense struggled dealing with Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell

If there was a fly in the ointment for the Browns' first-day defensive success, it was Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell. Much of Gainwell's success came in the passing game, catching various screen or flare routes and taking advantage of the defense which was aggressively attacking the deeper routes.

However, Gainwell's success for much of Tuesday's practice was the old-fashioned way for a running back. He simple took the handoff and ran through the line.

Gainwell had no fewer than three runs where he was completely untouched at times, or at least appeared that way. The caveat should go up here about both he and the Browns' Nick Chubb and the fact both teams were strongly encouraged to not tackle the bell-cow backs.

They're going to have to tackle them in games. So the test that comes from Cincinnati's Joe Mixon will show if it was practice format, or a potential problem.

