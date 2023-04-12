Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge in Texas

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Harris County, Texas, after being arrested earlier this week.

Winfrey, according to court documents, was arrested on Monday evening after he "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to" a woman with whom he "had a dating relationship." According to the court document, he "pulled" her hand, causing injury.

According to the Harris County District Court records, Winfrey posted a $1,000 bond on Tuesday. His next court day, according to the records, is next Tuesday.

A Browns spokesperson said the team was "aware of the situation and is gathering more information." The team is scheduled to begin the voluntary offseason workout program on Monday.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) stands on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland.

Winfrey, 22, was taken in the fourth round (108th overall) in last April's draft out of the University of Oklahoma. However, his rookie season was pockmarked with issues, including a team-issued suspension for the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets due to a disciplinary issue.

The defensive tackle did appear in 13 games but was inactive for the other four. That included missing time, beyond the suspension, due to a head injury sustained in a motor scooter accident.

Winfrey finished with 22 combined tackles, 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cleveland Browns' Perrion Winfrey arrested on assault charge