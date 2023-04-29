The Cleveland Browns used their top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in trades.

That means the Browns won't pick until No. 74 overall.

Cleveland had a disappointing 2022 season, with the suspension of Deshaun Watson looming over the season before and after his return.

Here's the Browns' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft picks

3rd Round, No. 74 overall (from NY Jets) | Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Tillman was the Vols' best receiver the last two seasons, showing the ability to make tough catches at all levels of the field. A good pick.

3rd Round, No. 98 overall (compensatory) | Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor

Instant grade: A

Analysis: Ika isn't the prototype at defensive tackle, but he is active with his hands and lower body. He'll be a rotational piece for the Browns ASAP.

4th Round, No. 111 overall (from San Francisco) |

4th Round, No. 126 overall |

5th Round, No. 140 overall (from San Francisco) |

5th Round, No. 142 overall |

6th Round, No. 190 overall |

7th Round, No. 229 overall |

NFL Draft 2023 team-by-team picks, grades

AFC

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Cleveland Browns draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft