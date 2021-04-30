Cleveland Browns draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Cleveland Browns:
Round 1 (No. 26 overall) - Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern: The Wildcats produce two first-rounders for the first time as he follows Rashawn Slater into the pros. Newsome features sub-4.4 speed and copious swagger while joining a team with few holes but a fierce pass rush. Newsome should join Denzel Ward and Troy Hill to give Cleveland a wicked nickel package. Draft tracker
Round 2 (59)
Round 3 (89)
Round 3 (91, from Saints)
Round 4 (110, from Eagles)
Round 4 (132)
Round 5 (169, from Rams)
Round 6 (211)
Round 7 (257, from Bills)
Cleveland Browns' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 10 overall): Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
2019 (No. 46 overall): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
2018 (No. 1 overall): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2017 (No. 1 overall): Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2016 (No. 15 overall): Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
