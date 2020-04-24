Cleveland Browns draft Jedrick Wills tenth overall in 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns add to the protection of QB Baker Mayfield by selecting tackle Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 pick in the draft. Wills allowed only one sack on 714 snaps last season as right tackle at Alabama, but may have to make the switch to left tackle to protect Mayfield’s blind side.

Round 1: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

