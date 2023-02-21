Cleveland Browns dismiss special teams coordinator Mike Priefer

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Mike Priefer during OTA practice on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Berea.

The Browns elected on Tuesday morning to move on from special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson was the first to report.

The move comes more than a month after the Browns made another change at the coordinator level, having fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods hours after the season finale at Pittsburgh. Woods was replaced by former Detroit Lions head coach and long-time NFL assistant Jim Schwartz, who has been a defensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl.

The two dismissals mean only offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains from coach Kevin Stefanski's original group of coordinators. The Browns have also lost three assistant coaches as quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing was hired this week to be the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, while defensive line coach Chris Kiffin departed to be the linebackers coach for the Houston Texans and defensive backs coach Jeff Howard did the same to be the inside linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Priefer, 56, and Stefanski date back to their days together with the Minnesota Vikings. Priefer, who was with the Vikings from 2011-18, was retained when Stefanski became the Browns' coach after he spent 2019 as Freddie Kitchens' special teams coordinator.

Browns acting head coach Mike Priefer, center, gives signals during the first half of an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Arguably Priefer's most memorable moment on the Browns' coaching staff came in Janary 2021 when he had to serve as the interim head coach for their AFC Wild Card win over the Steelers. The Cleveland native was given the role after Stefanski tested positive for COVID and was unable to travel with the team to Pittsburgh.

Two years later, almost to the day of that first Browns playoff win since 1995, Stefanski gave a tepid response to a question on Jan. 9 about Priefer's job status, saying those were things they were "working through." He appeared to give Priefer a slight vote of confidence at that time.

“Played some good games, certainly late especially," Stefanski said in a press conference the day after the season ended. "There were some challenges early. With (kicker) Cade (York), you have a rookie at the position. You knew he was going to have ups and downs, but very confident about him moving forward. I thought (punter) Corey (Bojorquez) did really well. Worked in new returners throughout the season. I thought there were some really good moments and then areas that we really want to get better."

The argument for Priefer, 56, to remain on was two-fold. There was an improvement in the overall special teams as the season progressed, particularly in the return game.

Also in his favor was the fact three Browns players earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, which tied the Los Angeles Chargers for the most by any team. York became the first rookie to ever win it for Week 1 when he made a 58-yard field goal to beat the Carolina Panthers.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, one of two late-season revelations in the return game, won it in Week 13 after his 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the win at the Houston Texans. Bojorquez, meanwhile, won it in Week 17 for his punting against the Washington Commanders.

Despite those successes, Priefer was, maybe second only to Woods, the assistant coach who faced the most criticism throughout the season. Those criticisms came to a head during the week leading into the season finale against the Steelers, when he was asked about his future with the team.

"I love it here," Priefer said in his final media availability the Thursday prior to the season finale. "I am under contract. I don’t plan on going anywhere else. I am from Cleveland. I want to help Cleveland win a world championship. That is why I am here, and that is my focus.”

York's rookie struggles were well-documented. There was a missed 54-yard field goal late that could've beaten the Chargers in Week 5, then a blocked 60-yarder that could've tied a game in Baltimore in Week 7.

York, who was 24-of-32 on field goals and 35-of-37 on point-after tries, also had critical miss of a PAT late in a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. That miss opened the door for the Jets, who trailed 30-17 with 1:55 remaining, to win the game in regulation.

The special teams played a role in that Jets comeback beyond the missed kick. Amari Cooper failed to come up with an onside kick with 1:22 remaining that could've allowed the Browns to ice the game.

"They executed on a fake punt," Stefanski said the day after the game. "They executed on an onside kick. There are things of course that we can do better, and we are just going to have to. We just have to find a way in those situations to make a play, find a way to get the ball out of bounds on a kick and those type of things."

The Browns' return game was anemic to start the season. They had signed Jakeem Grant in the offseason to provide a boost, but he sustained a torn Achilles in training camp and was lost for the season.

However, over the last half of the season, the Browns found two diamonds in the rough to lift the return game. The first was rookie Jerome Ford, who was electric on kickoff returns after coming back from an ankle injury on Nov. 13 at Miami.

Ford finished third in the NFL in both kickoff returns (30) and kickoff return yards (723). He averaged 24.1 yards per return.

Peoples-Jones was in and out of the punt return duties, before taking off starting with the Week 12 overtime win over Tampa Bay. He averaged 14.7 yards over his final 13 returns, including the Browns' first punt-return touchdown since 2015, after having averaged just 6.4 yards on his first five returns.

“Like any team in the league, you are always going to have a play here or a play there," Priefer said on Jan. 5 of the special-teams improvements. "The thing that I like about our guys is they bought in. They bought in since Day 1. They want to be great. They want to do the right fundamentals and techniques. With young players, you obviously have to continue to coach them and continue to make sure that they are doing the right things fundamentally."

