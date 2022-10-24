Cleveland Browns derail own comeback against Ravens with late penalties, blocked kick

BALTIMORE — Amari Cooper has been around the NFL long enough to know what's a flag and what isn't one.

The Browns receiver was flagged for offensive pass interference with 2:18 remaining in Sunday's 23-20 loss at the Baltimore Ravens. The flag negated what would've been a go-ahead 34-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to him.

"Had a go ball, we were tussling a little bit while the ball was in the air," Cooper said afterward. "Guess the referee saw what I did last. At the end of the day, just got to play more sound, can't give a referee an excuse to make a call."

The tell for the official came when he saw Cooper stick his arm out against Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters. The amount of contact between the two appeared to be minimal, although there was contact.

Browns vs. Ravens: Cleveland losing streak reaches four with 23-20 loss to Baltimore

That fact was enough that even Cooper admitted surprise wasn't necessarily the response he had to seeing the yellow hanky on the field.

"Not necessarily," Cooper said. "It's something I should not have done. At the end of the day, like I said, I'm a pro, you can't allow the referee to make a decision like that. You've just got to play more clean."

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) reacts along with Harrison Bryant (88) and Corey Bojorquez (13) after his field goal was blocked late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. The Ravens defeated the Browns 23-20. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Cooper's word were directed at himself for the pass interference penalty. However, they work for the Browns as a whole, especially when it came down to their next-to-last possession of the game.

The Browns' potential game-tying 56-yard field goal never materialized because offensive lineman Michael Dunn was flagged for a false start penalty. The subsequent 60-yard Cade York try was blocked by Baltimore's Malik Harrison.

Those were two of six penalties called in the game against the Browns, who also had a Brissett fumble that led to a touchdown run by Gus Edwards that gave the Ravens a 20-10 third-quarter lead.

"I definitely think it's a lot more plays out there that we left," said Brissett, who was 22-of-27 passing for 258 yards. "I can off the top of my head give like five right now. But you never come into a game wanting calls, obviously. And we weren't expecting any calls so we just got to find a way to make those plays and be better from those.”

Story continues

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, center, celebrates with safety Geno Stone after his sack of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The flag on Cooper was painful. The fact it may have started a chain reaction that led to the Browns' latest loss makes it much worse.

The pass interference call came on third-and-2 from the Baltimore 34, and turned it into third-and-12 from the Ravens 44. Brissett scrambled for seven on the next play, making it fourth-and-5 from the Ravens 37.

False start called on Browns lineman Michael Dunn confuses

That's when flag No. 2 occurred. Dunn, lined up at left guard on the field goal team, was flagged for moving early before the try, although replays did not show much movement, if any, on him.

“I’m not really sure what to say about it,” Dunn said. “They called it on me, so they must’ve saw something, but I didn't think I moved. I’ll see on tape what exactly happened, but I feel bad it hurt us at such a pivotal part of the game.”

Browns react to loss:Cleveland players downplay emotional locker room after loss: 'Guys who are passionate for winning'

The officials huddled for a lengthy period of time before finally ruling it was a false start on Dunn. It appeared in the moment that Baltimore may have even jumped into the neutral zone first, leading to the false start.

The Browns attempted to get an explanation from the officials, but none was given in the moment. Or, none was given that was to the satisfaction of coach Kevin Stefanski.

"I didn’t get a good one yet," Stefanski said. "I'll get an answer there but I didn’t get a good one on that."

Cleveland Browns place kicker Cade York (3) has his field goal attempt blocked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

That left it on York to try a career-long 60-yarder to tie the game. He had made kicks of 37 and 41 yards earlier in the game.

This time, however, it wasn't York himself who prevented the kick from going through. Instead, it was former Ohio State player Harrison, who blocked the kick.

"To be honest, it was 60 yards and a little bit into the wind and left to right, and I had to drive it," said York, who has had chances to tie or win with kicks in three of the first seven games. "It came off the foot really well, and I promise you it was going in if the guy didn’t block it. And, to be honest, I’ve got to watch the film a bit, but I think the guy just made a hell of a play and jumped up pretty high in the air and got it. It wasn’t by much, but it’s definitely a frustrating way for a kick to not go in."

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns derail their own comeback with late false start, blocked kick