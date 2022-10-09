Are the Cleveland Browns cursed? Fans react online after shock loss to Chargers

There is a long, growing list of frustrating and bizarre Browns losses over the years.

But Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium has to be near the top of the list.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley practically gave the game away to the Browns. Up 30-28, Staley and his coaching staff — which includes former University of Akron coach Tom Arth — decided to go for it on fourth and 2 with just over a minute left in the game. The Browns had no timeouts remaining.

Los Angeles failed to convert on fourth down, giving the Browns had a chance to move to 3-2 for the season. Instead, the Browns are now 2-3 after five weeks of the NFL season after rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal to win the game.

"What is wrong with the Cleveland Browns defense?" CBS analyst Phil Simms said after the game. Cleveland gave up 238 yards rushing on Sunday to the Chargers, including 173 to Austin Ekeler.

But Simms wasn't the only one questioning the Browns after the game. So were plenty of fans. Here's a look at what some had to say:

Browns run defense under Joe Woods was a liability on Sunday

the chargers were averaging 64.5 rushing yards per game on the year, marched into cleveland and went for 238 on the ground. if kevin stefanski can’t see joe woods is a liability at this point then he doesn’t possess the oversight abilities to be a head coach. that’s just truth — boy shorts (@jacobbelz) October 9, 2022

Is a talented Browns roster being wasted?

Browns continue to Browns up things

Nobody Browns like the Cleveland Browns. Lol — Mark Stinson (@MStinson1818) October 9, 2022

Chargers coach Brandon Staley is lucky the Browns are more cursed

staley lucky as hell that the browns more cursed than us.. they woulda got him up outta there for that 1 — dee cee (@dc4pres) October 9, 2022

Browns got the Yelnats curse. I need someone to carry a Zeroni up a mountain please. — Karma’s Pops (@IJustBall15) October 9, 2022

Thank whatever pagan deity or demon decided to curse the Browns with eternal torment. — Kyle T. (@KATucker94) October 9, 2022

Does Browns kicker Cade York have the "yips?"

Anyone else think Cade York has the yips? #Browns — simpleelements (@simpleelements) October 9, 2022

