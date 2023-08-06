Cleveland Browns cornerbacks embracing role as 'tip of the spear' in man-to-man coverage

BEREA — Martin Emerson Jr. remembers the last time he played a lot of man-to-man coverage.

"In high school, we only played man, honestly," the second-year Browns cornerback said earlier in training camp. "My former teammate, Devon Witherspoon, he was a top-five draft pick this year (taken No. 5 by the Seattle Seahawks). And, yeah, we played a lot of man, him on one side and me on the other. So high school we just got after guys."

That wasn't the necessarily the case for Emerson while he was in college at Mississippi State. Nor was it what was the norm during his rookie season with the Browns.

Exit Joe Woods, fired after last season as defensive coordinator. Enter Jim Schwartz, hired in January to replace Woods.

Schwartz was hired with a reputation for aggressiveness with his defensive linemen. What is just as true is his desire to be aggressive on the back end of the defense as well.

Cleveland Browns' Elijah Moore, left, and Denzel Ward run drills on July 29 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

"That's what we love, man to man," cornerback Greg Newsome II said early in training camp. "All the guys, we built this cornerback room to play man. So with Schwartz playing aggressive, we're all super excited.”

When healthy, the Browns boast three cornerbacks — Emerson, Newsome and two-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward —at the top of their depth chart who are at their best when the game is a mano a mano battle between themselves and the receiver. All three play with a certain physicality that simply lends itself to being good when it's man-to-man.

That's why it's a bit baffling, especially last season, that the Browns didn't play more man-to-man coverage. Woods' defenses ranked 27th in 2020, 28th in 2021 and 23rd last year in amount of man coverage they played.

Last year, when the Browns defense played zone they ranked 24th in EPA/play—in man coverage, they ranked 2nd and allowed the lowest QBR in football.



Expect new DC Jim Schwartz to call a more aggressive defense. pic.twitter.com/PcssAVOIVO — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Browns were 24th in expected points average per play in the NFL when they were in zone coverage. When they went man, they vaulted into second.

"I mean, the game of football’s a bunch of individual battles within the team concept," Ward said on the first day of training camp, "so I think it’s going to be big. Like you said, he’s making that a focus and we’re out here just trying to win our one-on-one battles and compete and get better."

A look at the last four defenses Schwartz coordinated with the Philadelphia Eagles shows a much different approach. The lowest they ranked was 17th in 2018, while the 2017 Super Bowl champions were eighth and the 2019 and 2020 units were both top seven at seventh and fifth, respectively.

Cleveland Browns' Greg Newsome II, left, and Nate McCrary run drills July 29 in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

That, along with everything they've heard from Schwartz since he arrived in Cleveland, is giving the cornerbacks a reason to believe the scheme will finally link up to their talents.

"We talk about being the tip of the spear," cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch said Sunday. "So the room has been built with press in mind first, our speed, length and athleticism, and that's across the board on all of our guys in the room. We're extremely competitive, so us getting the work, keeping the focus on it, it's really going to help our team."

