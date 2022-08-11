Browns to consider Jimmy Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson suspension is increased

According to a new report out of Cleveland, the Browns will “consider” acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the current six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson is increased.

Following the decision by retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson to impose a six-game suspension on Watson, the NFL decided to appeal that decision under the terms of the CBA. Commissioner Roger Goodell designated former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to decide the appeal, but the league continues to push for a long suspension.

Commissioner Goodell said in recent days that Watson’s behavior was “predatory,” when discussing with the media why the league continues to push for a longer suspension.

As discussed on the most recent episode of the Touchdown Wire Podcast, Cleveland is likely looking at their schedule when contemplating a move at the quarterback position. Head coach Kevin Stefanski noted recently that Jacoby Brissett is the team’s backup quarterback, and will get the starts if Watson is unavailable.

Under the current six-game suspension, Watson would miss games against: The Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New England Patriots. Brissett is good enough, with the talent in Cleveland around the quarterback position, to keep the team afloat given that slate.

However, the degree of difficulty increases in Week 7. Here are the next seven games on the Browns’ schedule: The Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Houston Texans, and the Bengals again. Outside the Houston game, are games against teams with playoff — or Super Bowl — aspirations.

Furthermore, if the league does prevail in their search for a full-season suspension, Garoppolo does provide an upgrade over Brissett over the course of a full 17-game slate.

Perhaps that — or even a longer suspension that gets into that tougher second part of the schedule — could lead the Browns to give San Francisco a call…

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire