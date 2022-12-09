Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 16-19

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks | Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cleveland Browns (5-7), Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

That didn’t exactly go according to plan.

The Browns were able to beat Houston 27-14, but Deshaun Watson played like he hadn’t seen the field in a few years, the passing game was spotty, and …

The defense came up large with four takeaways.

It’s not a D that forces a ton of mistakes, but the only other time it came up with multiple turnovers was in the 32-13 win over Cincinnati back in Week 8.

As long as Nick Chubb and the running game take the pressure off, Watson should start to ease back into the offense against a Bengal pass defense that’s fine, but allowed 200 yards or more in four of the last five games.

– Week 14 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The loss to the Browns was the only big over the last seven games.

The Cincinnati offense has found its groove with a great balance – Samaje Perine has brought the power with Joe Mixon in the concussion protocol – and now all of the skill parts are back for Joe Burrow to work with.

All of the running is fine, but when Burrow is on, the Bengals win. They’re 8-1 when he throws for 200 yards or more, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The run defense is Cleveland’s biggest problem. It’s 0-5 when allowing 160 yards or more. Cincinnati might not do that, but there will be enough offensive balance to go along with the explosion.

Story continues

It’ll be a fun back and forth fight – the Bengals won’t be held to under 20 points again.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 26, Cleveland 20

Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Must See Rating: 3.5

Expert Picks: Bowl Games Dec 16-19

NFL Week 14 Expert Picks Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Ranking all 41 Bowls | Quick Analysis on Every Bowl

Story originally appeared on College Football News