Browns center, NFLPA president JC Tretter tests positive for COVID-19 before Packers game

NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their game on Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Tretter said he experienced “mild cold-like symptoms” on Thursday morning, and went to go get tested — which revealed the positive test.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

Tretter is just the latest Browns player to land on the team’s reserve/COOVID-19 list. Their 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was pushed back to Monday after an outbreak in Cleveland, which caused the team to play without 10 starters and head coach Kevin Stefanski due to the coronavirus.

Their game was one of three across the league that was delayed amid a huge NFL-wide surge of positive cases.

Tretter, who said he is fully vaccinated and has received his booster shot, started taking meetings virtually on Wednesday as a precaution, too.

"That is just something that I would like to do to feel more comfortable," he said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter . "I know there are a lot of guys around the league who will make the choice, as well. That was really our goal was providing guys choices on how to get through the rest of the season."

Tretter hasn’t missed a snap for Cleveland so far this season, his fifth with the team. The 30-year-old, who was elected as the NFLPA president last March, is in the second year of a three-year, $32.5 million deal.

Both safety Grant Delpit and offensive lineman James Hudson were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and will be available on Saturday against the Packers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is still on the list, but is expected to return in time for the Christmas Day game, per ESPN .

The Browns currently sit at 7-7 and have lost two of their last three headed into Green Bay, where they'll take on a Packers team that has won three in a row and holds the top spot in the NFC. The Browns are listed as a +7.5 underdog on BetMGM for Saturday's matchup.