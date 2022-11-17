Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) are looking to make an example out of someone after their Week 10 loss, which could mean bad news for Nick Chubb's Cleveland Browns (3-6).

It's been a struggle for the Browns while waiting out quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. The team can't even rely on what will likely be a high first-round pick next year after it traded away the pick in a package to Houston. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Bills Week 11 game:

Browns at Bills odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-7.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-480); Browns (+310)

Over/under: 42

More odds, injury info for Browns vs. Bills

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 14, Browns 3

I think this has the chance to be a get-right game for a Bills team that won’t lose three in a row, including two at home. Buffalo knows it needs to be smarter with the ball, get more out of the running game and not ease up. The Browns are on their second road game and overmatched on offense. I like Buffalo and the points here, but watch the forecast, and consider hitting the under, as it looks like historic snow may be coming to Western New York.

Nov 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrates an interception against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Bills 27, Browns 17

Allen and the Bills will get back on track after two straight losses, and beat the Browns at home.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 35, Browns 17

Isn’t it funny how the talking heads start panicking in defeat? Allen had a couple hiccups in that epic game versus the Vikings, but proof he’s fine emerges in this rout.

