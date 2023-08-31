Cleveland Browns bring back Maurice Hurst II as Jordan Kunaszyk goes on injured reserve

CLEVELAND — Maurice Hurst II didn't stay away from the Browns too long.

The defensive tackle, who had his contract terminated by the team on Tuesday, was re-signed by the Browns on Thursday. The move, which had been expected, was made after linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in the preseason finale.

Hurst was one a several defensive linemen the Browns signed the first week of free agency in March. He had six combined tackles, including two solo, as well as 1.5 sacks during the preseason.

A former 2018 fifth-round draft pick of the Raiders out of the University of Michigan, Hurst did not play during the 2022 season due to a torn bicep he sustained on the fourth day of training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. He played two games, recording two tackles, for the 49ers in 2021 before suffering a season-ending calf injury.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (90) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Kunaszyk's 2023 season starts the way his 2022 ended, with the linebacker on injured reserve. He will be eligible to return after four games, which means the first game he could potentially play in is Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers due to the Browns' Week 5 bye.

A year ago, the linebacker missed the final two games due to a hand injury that landed him on injured reserve. Before that, Kunaszyk was one of the better rags-to-riches stories on the Browns, having started the season on injured reserve before starting two games and finishing with 22 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games played.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Maurice Hurst II re-signed by Browns as Jordan Kunaszyk lands on IR