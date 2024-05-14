Cleveland Browns’ best sleeper pick: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

The Browns had Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper, and David Bell as their primary slot receivers last season, but Louisville’s Jamari Thrash, who the team got with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round, adds a different kind of juice. At 5′ 11¾” and 188 pounds, Thrash was going to have to become an expert at getting open off the line to survive at any level of football, and that’s what he did. Last year with the Cardinals (his first year at Louisville after four at Georgia State), Thrash caught 64 passes in 96 targets for 846 yards and six touchdowns. He’s not an alpha X receiver at the next level, but he is an interesting component to Cleveland’s passing game.

“Jamari, for us, we view him as a guy that can play inside and outside,” Browns director of player personnel Dan Saganey said of the pick. “He had a really productive college career at Georgia State, and then decided to transfer up to Louisville last year and had another big year there. So, a guy with speed, a guy that showed up really well through the Senior Bowl process. We really enjoyed getting to know him through our spring scouting process. “And, you know, with these picks at this time of the Draft, we’re really looking to find players that we’re looking forward to developing, having our coaches get their hands on him and, you know, see what they can do. So, he’s a competitive kid. He’s had production inside and out throughout his college career, and he’s a good playmaker with the ball in his hands. So, add him to the room and let him compete.”

If you want to know more about Thrash, read our Jarrett Bailey’s interview with him.

The Browns deployed Elijah Moore about half in the slot and half outside last season. They picked up Louisville WR Jamari Thrash in the fifth round. Speedy smaller guy who played mostly outside, but projects well as a slot target who knows how to get open and run screens. pic.twitter.com/1vLp95wVT7 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire