Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

Heading into Week 7 without a winning record, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) return home to face Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns (2-4) in a pivotal AFC North matchup.

Can Jackson, Mark Andrews and the Baltimore offense get things back on track after a disappointing Week 6 loss? The Jacoby Brissett-led Browns, meanwhile, are coming off a loss of their own and would love to make a statement against a division rival. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Browns vs. Ravens Week 7 game:

Browns at Ravens odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Ravens (-6.5)

Moneyline: Ravens (-280); Browns (+230)

Over/under: 45.5

More odds, injury info for Browns vs. Ravens

Lorenzo Reyes: Ravens 23, Browns 15

The Ravens, frankly, are an unreliable play at the moment, struggling to hold big leads. Still, I’m expecting this to be something of a wake-up call for the entire team, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, in particular. The Browns struggle to stop the rush; Baltimore should take full advantage.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes against the New York Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Safid Deen: Ravens 28, Browns 24

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are a puzzling team at .500, but Jackson was the issue during his last game with two turnovers against the Giants. The Ravens will find a way to gut out this one against a Cleveland team that has been a tough out.

Lance Pugmire: Ravens 31, Browns 21

Cleveland is slumping in its effort to remain in contention before Deshaun Watson’s debut and it’ll get no mercy from a Baltimore team coming off a bye at home.

