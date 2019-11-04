Baker Mayfield looked extremely defeated after Broncos loss, and Twitter had jokes

He has eight games left in the regular season, but Baker Mayfield already looks defeated.

Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns fell 24-19 to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, marking their fourth straight loss. Mayfield went 27 of 42 for 273 yards and had one touchdown in the loss. While it was a better performance for him personally than he’s shown in the past few weeks, it wasn’t enough to get the Browns past an injured Broncos team using their backup quarterback.

Mayfield looked out of it when he showed up to speak with the media after the game, too, having shaved the handlebars he repped for the game into an extremely sad-looking mustache.

Oh no pic.twitter.com/pILGPTzAK4 — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 4, 2019

Naturally, fans had plenty of jokes.

Baker out here looking like Sherlock Holmes pic.twitter.com/D0t45Iz2pC — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) November 4, 2019

been undercover too long chief you gotta get me out pic.twitter.com/z5olcxdi7w — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) November 4, 2019

The Cleveland Browns has aged Baker Mayfield in dog years pic.twitter.com/3ZpwMPMJhD — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) November 4, 2019

strong divorced dad who lives at a motel showing up for his weekend visitation energy pic.twitter.com/mHF0A0o8Pk — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 4, 2019

"Area plumber walks in from rainstorm to find out he's been framed for the murder of his wife." pic.twitter.com/sSCLgnSRE9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2019

Ferris Bueller 2: Ferris is a down on his luck accountant who finds himself running the worst franchise in football https://t.co/0m77YO5vjb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 4, 2019

Only whiskey he drinks is on the bottom shelf. pic.twitter.com/daMskWCb1N — Ted Flint (@TedFlintKansas) November 4, 2019

Life comes at you fast: pic.twitter.com/Kw7FzFCByg — Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) November 4, 2019

That walking into Sunday brunch in the clothes you got drunk in the night before under the first coat you could find vibe pic.twitter.com/crAcQIGutY — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) November 4, 2019

when you’re a Barbie girl in a Barbie world pic.twitter.com/2NTRUGA8tW — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 4, 2019

Bust Nancy Kerrigan’s kneecaps https://t.co/C2QdO6kOgK — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) November 4, 2019

he’s about to risk it all for molly ringwald https://t.co/Mwt9J1F1Gr — cuppycup (@cuppycup) November 4, 2019

“What do you mean you’re out of the blue American spirits?” pic.twitter.com/MFNbqFvAgl — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 4, 2019

A guy who graduated high school in 2016 but still shows up to the dances in 2019. https://t.co/agRWseyQgy — Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) November 4, 2019

“What happened? I didn’t listen when they told me not to go into journalism, okay? That’s what happened.” pic.twitter.com/M4WNzaM8TR — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 4, 2019

tfw you gaze into the abyss and the abyss gazes back into you https://t.co/K1jusUUUqE — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) November 4, 2019

What you get when you hire a private eye off Groupon https://t.co/jEQdHPaNmk — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) November 4, 2019

I’m pretty sure this is two kids sharing a trench coat, dressed up as Baker pic.twitter.com/kmBhcf5Abk — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 4, 2019

