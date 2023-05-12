Cleveland Browns acquire Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith from Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

BEREA — The Browns have decided to push their chips into the center of the table when it comes to re-tooling their defensive line.

A league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal the Browns acquired Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings on Friday evening in exchange for fifth-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 drafts. Cleveland also receives Round 6 and 7 picks in 2025 from Minnesota.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report.

Smith is coming off a Pro Bowl season for the Vikings in which he recorded 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 24 quarterback hits in 16 regular-season games. He had three combined tackles in the NFC North champion Vikings' wild-card round loss to the New York Giants.

It was the third Pro Bowl selection for Smith, originally a 2015 fourth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens out of the University of Kentucky. He also was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 while playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Smith is one of five players, along with new teammate Myles Garrett, with three seasons of 10-plus sacks over the last four years. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2019, then recorded 12.5 in 2020.

For his career, Smith has 54.5 sacks. He also had 68 tackles for loss and 136 quarterback hits.

Smith is the latest move by Browns general manager Andrew Berry this offseason to address the defensive line, which is critical to the success of new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's scheme. Cleveland also signed Smith's former Vikings teammate, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, along with Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo on the first day of free agency.

Their other free-agent defensive line acquisitions include tackles Maurice Hurst Jr. and Trysten Hill. The Browns also drafted Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika in the third round and Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire in the fourth round of last month's draft.

Smith missed all but one game for the Packers in 2021 after having back surgery. He signed a three-year, $42-million contract with the Vikings prior to last season.

According to overthecap.com, Smith's cap hit is $15,490,195 this year, and $21,666,668 next year. However, the last $5,050,000 in guaranteed money is due this season.

The only injury concern for Smith in his year with the Vikings was a knee contusion he sustained in a Nov. 13 game against Buffalo. The only game he missed, though, was the regular-season finale against Chicago, when he was held out for precautionary reasons.

Smith played in just 16 combined regular-season games over the first four seasons of his career, all with the Ravens. However, after Baltimore allowed his contract to expire following the 2018 season, the Packers signed him and his career took off.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns trade for Vikings' Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith