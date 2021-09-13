Cleveland Browns’ abysmal run in season openers continues

Opening flops

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Since the Cleveland Browns returned as a franchise to the NFL in 1999, opening games have not been kind. Maybe they should petition the NFL for a bye in Week 1 and play 17 straight afterward? After looking at the historical track record, that question doesn't seem so out-of-bounds.

1999: Pittsburgh Steelers 43, Cleveland Browns 0

DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns fans in the "Dawg Pound" section of the stadium celebrate as the team takes the field.

2000: Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Cleveland Browns 0

Photo by DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns' then-rookie defensive end Courtney Brown (L) and teammate Keith McKenzie (R) sit on the bench during the fourth quarter of the loss to the Jaguars.

2001: Seattle Seahawks 9, Cleveland Browns 6

Tom Pidgeon /Allsport

Ricky Waters of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball as Wali Rainer #58 of the Cleveland Browns tries to tackle him.

2002: Kansas City Chiefs 40, Cleveland Browns 39

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green tosses the football as he is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd (57). Rudd drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing his helmet in celebration, setting up Morten Andersen's 30-yard field goal with no time showing for Kansas City.

2003: Indianapolis Colts 9, Cleveland Browns 6

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning in action against the Cleveland Browns. Mike Vanderjagt booted a 45-yard field goal with a second left.

2004: Cleveland Browns 20, Baltimore Ravens 3

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004)

"Dawg Pound" welcomes Browns quarterback #5 Jeff Garcia after his rushing touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. This remains the lone win for this incarnation of the Cleveland Browns to open a season.

2005: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Cleveland Browns 13

David Maxwell-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Cleveland Browns head coach Romeo Crennel looks toward the scoreboard during the fourth quarter.

2006: New Orleans Saints 19, Cleveland Browns 14

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sport

New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush runs against Cleveland Browns. The rookie from USC Bush finished with 141 total yards. He had 61 yards rushing on 14 attempts, caught eight passes for 58 yards, and returned three punts for 22.

2007: Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Cleveland Browns 7

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jeff Reed slips and misses tackling Cleveland Browns returner Joshua Cribbs.

2008: Dallas Cowboys 28, Cleveland Browns 10

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber leaps for extra yardage against Cleveland Browns safety Mike Adams.

2009: Minnesota Vikings 34, Cleveland Browns 20

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre throws in the pocket against the Cleveland Browns.

2010: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Cleveland Browns 14

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis runs with the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2011: Cincinnati Bengals 27, Cleveland Browns 17

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) catches a pass for a touchdown as he was defended by Cleveland Browns defensive back T.J. Ward.

2012: Philadelphia Eagles 17, Cleveland Browns 16

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the season-opening loss.

2013: Miami Dolphins 23, Cleveland Browns 10

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden pitches the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins.

2014: Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Cleveland Browns 27

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers running back LeGarrette Blount reaches for a pass in the end zone against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Christian Kirksey.

2015: New York Jets 31, Cleveland Browns 10

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel throws a pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium.

2016: Philadelphia Eagles 29, Cleveland Browns 10

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns running back Isaiah Crowell carries the ball as inside linebacker Jordan Hicks in the third quarter.

2017: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Cleveland Browns 18

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2018: Cleveland Browns 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 21

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers' Tyler Matakevich blocks the punt from Cleveland Browns punter Britton Colquitt.

2019: Tennessee Titans 43, Cleveland Browns 13

USAT

Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan pressures Baker Mayfield.

2020: Baltimore Ravens 38, Cleveland Browns 6

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Ravens routed the Browns, and everyone in Baltimore was joyous.

2021: Kansas City Chiefs 33, Cleveland Browns 29

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Browns.

Final Opening Game Tally

(AP Photo/David Dermer)

Wins: 1. Losses: 21. Tie: 1.

1

1