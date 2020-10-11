The Cleveland Browns are 4-1 for first time since Bill Belichick was their coach

The Cleveland Browns have done something this franchise had not accomplished in this incarnation.

Kevin Stefanski’s Browns are 4-1 after defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 32-23, Sunday in Week 5.

The last time a team named the Cleveland Browns was 4-1 to start a season was 1994. That was the old Browns, the team that currently is the Baltimore Ravens.

In that season, the Browns’ coach was Bill Belichick. Yes, the same Bill Belichick, who has coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships.

The quarterbacks for the 1994 Browns? How about Vinny Testaverde and Mark Rypien?

Up next for these Browns is a clash with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.