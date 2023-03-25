The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 offseason workout schedule has arrived

Preparations have begun for the 2023 NFL season as free agency is in full swing and the draft is just a month away. On Friday the Cleveland Browns announced their offseason workout schedule before training camp. The Browns’ scheduled workouts are as follows:

First day of workouts: April 17

OTAs: May 23-25 and May 30-June 1

Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8

It will be interesting as it is each season to see how many players show up for the voluntary portion of workouts. With a new defense and a lot of changes coming for the offense, you would think that they will mostly show up to get a jump start on the chemistry needed to contend in 2023.

