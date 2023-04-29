Cleveland Browns 2023 NFL Draft pick tracker | See every Browns pick

The Cleveland Browns were mere spectators for Round 1 of the NFL draft for the second straight year on Thursday night — courtesy of the 2022 trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson (that also cost them next year's first-round pick, too).

They enter Friday's second night of the draft without a second-round pick, too, meaning they will not make a pick until the third round, barring a trade. If a trade happens or if the Browns stand pat and make their two scheduled third-round picks, we'll have it all here.

Follow along here the next couple days for whatever happens with the Browns picks over the final two days of the 2023 draft.

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after a 31-24 win at Iowa State on Saturday.

Browns select Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika with 98th pick

The Browns went back on the clock 24 picks after making their initial pick of the 2023 draft. Their pick at No. 98 is Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika. The 335-pound Ika was the 2021 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after transferring from LSU.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman reacts after scoring what would be the game-winning touchdown against Pittsburgh.

Browns select Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman with 74th pick

For the second straight year, the Browns waited awhile to make their first pick in the draft. Like last year, they didn’t go on the clock until Round 3 on Friday. Their pick this year, the 74th overall of the draft, is Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman. An early-season ankle injury in the Volunteers' game against Akron limited him to 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns last fall. Before the injury, he went for 162 yards on nine catches in a win at Pitt, including catching the game-winning 28-yard TD. He totaled 1,081 receiving yards in 2021.

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman jumps to catch a touchdown pass in the end zone in overtime at Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tennessee defeated Pitt in overtime 34-27.

What draft picks do the Browns have?

Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) sacks Mississippi QB Matt Corral during the first half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

The Browns entered the 2023 draft with eight picks — none Thursday, two Friday and six Saturday. Here's the complete list of Browns draft picks:

Round 3, No. 74 (from Jets) | Cedric Tillman, Tennessee, WR

Round 3, No. 98 (compensatory) | Siaki Ika, Baylor, DT

Round 4, No. 111

Round 4, No 126 (from Vikings)

Round 5, No. 140 (from Rams)

Round 5, No. 142

Round 6, No. 190

Round 7, No. 229

Cleveland Browns' last five top NFL Draft picks:

