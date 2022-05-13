The Cleveland Browns 2022 regular season schedule

The Cleveland Browns are gunning to get back into the postseason in 2022. After the disappointing 2021 campaign that followed up the triumphant 2020 season, Kevin Stefanski and his Browns face a 17-game regular season schedule that features a lot of intriguing matchups.

Cleveland opens on the road against the Carolina Panthers before a home opener in Week 2 against the New York Jets. A Thursday night date with the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium kicks off the AFC North divisional meetings. Cleveland concludes the season with a trip to Pittsburgh, with a Monday Night Football trip to Cincinnati mixed in for good measure too.

The full 2022 Cleveland Browns regular season schedule.