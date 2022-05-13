The Cleveland Browns 2022 regular season schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Cleveland Browns are gunning to get back into the postseason in 2022. After the disappointing 2021 campaign that followed up the triumphant 2020 season, Kevin Stefanski and his Browns face a 17-game regular season schedule that features a lot of intriguing matchups.

Cleveland opens on the road against the Carolina Panthers before a home opener in Week 2 against the New York Jets. A Thursday night date with the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium kicks off the AFC North divisional meetings. Cleveland concludes the season with a trip to Pittsburgh, with a Monday Night Football trip to Cincinnati mixed in for good measure too.

The full 2022 Cleveland Browns regular season schedule.

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 11

at

Carolina Panthers

1 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

vs

New York Jets

1 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 22

vs

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Thursday)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

Atlanta Falcons

1 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

vs

Los Angeles Chargers

1 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 16

vs

New England Patriots

1 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 23

at

Baltimore Ravens

1 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 31

vs

Cincinnati Bengals

(Monday)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

BYE

10

Nov. 13

at

Miami Dolphins

1 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Buffalo Bills

1 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

vs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

at

Houston Texans

1 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 11

at

Cincinnati Bengals

1 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 17/18

vs

Baltimore Ravens

TBD

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs

New Orleans Saints

(Saturday)

1 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Washington Commanders

1 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 7/8

at

Pittsburgh Steelers

TBD

Tickets

Recommended Stories