Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL Draft pick tracker | Browns trade with Texans out of 2nd round
After sitting out the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Browns are scheduled to make three picks on Day 2 of the league's annual selection process.
The team didn't have a pick after making the blockbuster and controversial trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
At the start of the second round, the Browns have pick Nos. 44, 78 and 99 on Friday.
The team's needs with those picks are obvious — wide receiver, pass rusher and defensive tackle.
We're also still on Baker Mayfield watch. Will the former No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 get traded during the draft?
Whatever happens with the Browns picks, we'll have them all right here.
Browns trade 44th pick to Houston Texans
So much for picking in the second round of the draft for the Browns. The team traded that pick to the Houston Texans for three selections — Nos. 99, 108 and 124.
Here's the full story on the Browns/Texans trade from Nate Ulrich.
What draft picks do the Browns have?
After the blockbuster trade for Watson, the Browns have the following seven selections in the 2022 draft:
Third round, 68th overall from Houston
Third round, 79th overall
Third round, 99th overall
Fourth round, 108th overall from Houston
Fourth round,118th overall
Fourth round, 124th overall from Houston
Sixth round, 202nd overall from Dallas
Seventh round, 223rd overall from Detroit
Seventh round, 246th overall from Buffalo
Cleveland Browns' last five top NFL Draft picks:
2021 (No. 26 overall): Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
2020 (No. 10 overall): Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
2019 (No. 46 overall): Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
2018 (No. 1 overall): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2017 (No. 1 overall): Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
