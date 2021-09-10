Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule: Game-by-game with predictions

All the talk, all the preparation about the 2021 NFL season is complete. It’s time to get the games on!

The Cleveland Browns have high expectations for the season, and rightfully so. Coming off a 2020 campaign where they overcame rampant injuries, COVID-19 issues, wild weather and no preseason prep for such a young team with a rookie coach, and the Browns still managed to win the franchise’s first postseason game since 1994, those expectations should be sky-high.

Here is the 17-game Browns schedule and a game-by-game prediction for each week.

Week 1 - at Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

The Browns get an immediate chance at payback in Kansas City, where Cleveland's playoff run ended controversially. It's a rough draw to start on the road against the defending AFC champs and Patrick Mahomes, who has never lost in September. It should be a great game even if the Browns can't pull off the upset. Record: 0-1

Week 2 - Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Prediction: Win

The Browns follow up the toughest game on the slate with what should be the easiest. The Texans feature several former Browns — QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Terrance Mitchell, DT Vincent Taylor, TE Pharaoh Brown, S Eric Murray and LB Christian Kirksey all project to start for Houston. None outside of Mitchell would ever see the field for these Browns in the home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium Record: 1-1

Week 3 - Chicago Bears

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

The Bears pay a visit to Cleveland, and it won't be an easy game for the Browns. For all the focus on the Bears QB situation, they still have a formidable defense led by Khalil Mack. The combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt should carry the day for the home team. Record: 2-1

Week 4 - at Minnesota Vikings

[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]





Prediction: Win

Story continues

Kevin Stefanski returns to Minnesota, where he served as the Vikings offensive coordinator before taking over as the Browns head coach. Both teams have explosive offenses, but the Browns have the better pass rush and deeper defense. This is one of the toss-up games on the schedule that will help determine if the Browns are truly contenders. Record: 3-1

Week 5 - at Los Angeles Chargers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

A trip to the beautiful new stadium in Los Angeles brings the Browns another toss-up game. The Chargers are a tough team to peg with a new coach and some questions on defense, but they have an impressive offense built around young QB Justin Herbert. Record: 3-2

Week 6 - Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: Win

The Browns welcome Baker Mayfield's successor at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray, and the paradoxical Cardinals to Cleveland. It's a late-afternoon start, which mitigates some of the home-field advantage. This is a game where the Browns offense will need to be sharp and not leave points on the field. Record: 4-2

Week 7 - Denver Broncos

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win

Will it be Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under center for Denver? It shouldn't matter for the Browns. This is a game where the upgraded defensive front and the strong offensive line pay dividends for Cleveland. Record: 5-2

Week 8 - Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Prediction: Win

The Browns exorcised the Pittsburgh demon emphatically at the end of last season. The Steelers defense could be great, but the Browns own defense presents the most favorable matchup against an overhauled Pittsburgh offensive line. The changing of the guard in the AFC North truly takes place on Halloween in Cleveland. Record: 6-2

Week 9 - at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: Win

This has all the trappings of a trap game for the Browns. It's the faith in reigning NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski that prevents the Browns from falling into the trap. The Bengals are better if they're healthy, but they're not on the Browns' level yet. Record: 7-2

Week 10 - at New England Patriots

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

The Browns are the better overall team, but the better team doesn't always win. Yet another toss-up game, presuming the paper-thin Patriots are healthy, and for whatever random reason the ball bounces the other way. If Cleveland captures this one, the hype surrounding the Browns will be through the roof. Record: 7-3

Week 11 - Detroit Lions

Prediction: Win

The Lions are at the beginning of a massive, and much-needed, overhaul from top to bottom. Detroit just doesn't have the firepower to keep up with the Browns offense, nor does the Lions defense look capable of matching what Cleveland's own can do at home. Record: 8-3

Week 12 - at Baltimore Ravens

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Loss

The first of back-to-back matchups with the Ravens, with the bye week for the Browns in between. The Ravens look to be the Browns' primary competition for the AFC North title and they'll be tough at home. Record: 8-4

Week 14 - Baltimore Ravens

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Prediction: Win

In between these two matchups, the Browns have a week off. The Ravens get a trip to Pittsburgh. Advantage: Cleveland. Record: 9-4

Week 15 - Las Vegas Raiders

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Prediction: Win

The Browns execute sweet revenge against the Raiders, who provided the 2020 Cleveland team its lowest moment. Hopefully this time the monsoon is the Browns raining points on Las Vegas instead of the horrible weather that marked the meeting last year. Record: 10-4

Week 16 - at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Loss

It will be tough for the Browns to deliver a Merry Christmas with a trip to Green Bay. The Packers are one of the NFC's top teams, and they have an uncanny way of getting gifts from the officials at home when they need them the most. Record: 10-5

Week 17 - at Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Prediction: Win

Prediction-within-a-prediction: By this point, the Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention and effectively check out of the season. As long as the Browns are prepared, this one could be a massive blowout road win for Cleveland on Monday Night Football Record: 11-5

Week 18 - Cincinnati Bengals

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Win Based on how strong the AFC looks entering the season, this is a critical game for the Browns to win for playoff seeding and perhaps a division title. Hard to see Stefanski's team blowing that opportunity. Record: 12-5

1

1