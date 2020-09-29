The response to eight members of the Titans organization testing positive for COVID-19 this week extends to the officiating crew that worked the game.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that the NFL will be testing referee Clete Blakeman and the rest of his crew every day this week after working Tennessee’s Week Three game against the Vikings. They will also not be assigned to any game this week.

There is always at least one officiating crew off each week of the regular season.

The Titans and Vikings closed their facilities on Tuesday after the test results became known. The Titans are not expected to reopen theirs before the weekend while the Vikings were reportedly told to plan for a 48-hour closure. There have not been any announcements regarding changes to their scheduled Week Four games.

Clete Blakeman and officiating crew off this week after working Titans-Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk