After working the Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings game in Week 3 that preceded the COVID outbreak with the Titans, Clete Blakeman’s officiating crew was given last week off as they underwent further testing as a precaution.

After the one week hiatus, Blakeman’s crew is back on the schedule this week and will by in Kansas City to work the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs this weekend.

Blakeman and his crew underwent daily testing last week after their close contact with a Titans team that had nine players that tested positive for COVID-19 in the days following the game in Minnesota.

Before being sidelined for last week’s games, Blakeman’s crew worked the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game in Week 2 and the season opener between the Chiefs and Houston Texans in Week 1.

Clete Blakeman’s officiating crew back on schedule after precautionary hiatus originally appeared on Pro Football Talk