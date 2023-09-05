Clemson's offense was supposed to be new. In opener vs. Duke, it was more of the same

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson football's 2023 season opener was supposed to be a coming out party for a new-look Tigers offense under Broyles Award Winner and highly sought-after coordinator Garrett Riley. In coach Dabo Swinney's perfect world, sophomore starting quarterback Cade Klubnik would have shown why he was the top quarterback in the 2022 class and the answer to all of Clemson's offensive problems from the past two seasons.

But the 28-7 road loss to Duke on Monday was far from perfect, and instead of looking like shiny and new, the offense looked like more of the same.

For the past two seasons under Tony Elliott and then Brandon Streeter, Clemson's offense fell off from its late 2010s highs. The Tigers were in the top 4 nationally in scoring offense from 2018-20, and they were top 10 in passing offense in four out of five years from 2015-20. In 2021 and 2022, Clemson was No. 99 and then No. 44 in passing offense and No. 92 and then No. 30 in scoring offense.

Having a quarterback named Trevor Lawrence for three seasons helped, of course. His successor, DJ Uiagalelei, took a lot of blame for the offense's subsequent failures. So did 2022 first-year coordinator Brandon Streeter, who was fired at the end of last season. Uiagalelei was benched in favor of Klubnik in the ACC Championship game and entered the transfer portal shortly thereafter.

The offense wasn't exciting in 2021 or 2022. Running back Will Shipley provided some explosive plays in the rushing game and gained over 1,000 yards last season. But deep shots through the air were rare, and the passing game was a weakness. Clemson used a lot of short-yardage plays toward the sideline that didn't always work.

Riley's offense was described as "explosive" and "fast" throughout the offseason. It was said to use the middle of the field, spread the ball around, and "put the best players in position to make plays," a common refrain from Clemson players.

But Monday's loss looked about like what we saw from Clemson's much-maligned offense last year. It was uninspiring, inconsistent and ineffective. Klubnik was off from the beginning. His first drive was five plays for 11 yards and ended on what should have been a third-down interception before it was dropped. He took a couple of deep shots — some into double coverage — and most fell incomplete. He was 2-for-7 on passes of 15 yards or more. He made some poor decisions, throwing one interception after several near misses and at one point sliding on third down well short of the sticks.

It's not all on Klubnik. Clemson's lack of a go-to guy at wide receiver was a problem last year, and it apparently remains so. Injuries were a problem last season, but in Monday's opener, everyone was available. They just weren't consistent.

That's not to mention the red zone struggles: Clemson was 1-for-4 there. Its only touchdown was set up not by a solid drive but by the recovery of a muffed punt.

It's one game. Klubnik is young. Riley is new. There's a long season ahead for Clemson to try to work out its issues. But when you bring in a five-star and a coordinator fresh off a national championship game appearance, you're expected to bring a little more to the table than what sent your old quarterback away and put your former coordinator out of work.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Reason for concern: Clemson's shiny new offense looked too familiar