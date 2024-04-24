Clemson's New Lacrosse Facilities Feature This Sharp New LED Scoreboard

The new LED scoreboard at Clemson's lacrosse complex. .

Clemson University recently built a new athlete center and new lacrosse field equipped with an LED video scoreboard from SNA Displays. As part of a women’s sports expansion project funded in part by the Hear Her Roar campaign, the women’s lacrosse program now has its own operations complex and a new 2,000-seat Clemson Lacrosse Stadium.

Owner’s representative and technology consultant Anthony James Partners (AJP) provided comprehensive design, procurement, and construction administration services for Clemson, selecting SNA Displays to provide 10mm EMPIRE Exterior video display technology for the LED scoreboard.

"What Clemson has done with the expansion of its women’s athletic facilities is essentially a roadmap for how to reach the best student-athletes in the country,” said AJ Faxel, EVP of business development at Anthony James Partners. “The facilities and new stadium are draw-dropping. We were honored to work with Clemson Athletics to ensure they put a great video product on the field so they could focus on putting the best team on the field.”

The new LED videoboard is 20.6x34.8 feet (624x1,056 pixels) and includes header signage with illuminated 10-inch channel lettering. Bumgarner Construction provided installation services.

