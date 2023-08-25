Clemson's Isaiah Simmons traded from Arizona Cardinals to New York Giants

With the 2023 NFL season right around the corner, teams are making last minute adjustments and moves to finalize this seasons roster. For former Clemson Tiger Isaiah Simmons, that means being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants.

The linebacker is expected to go from the West Coast to the East Coast in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Simmons spent three seasons with the Cardinals after being selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While with Arizona, he recorded 258 tackles along with four interceptions.

At Clemson, Simmons racked up 238 tackles in 44 games with four interceptions. However, he didn't only play linebacker. He began as a safety in 2017 after redshirting his freshman year in 2016. By 2018, he had converted into the position that he holds today.

The New York Giants and Simmons will begin their season on Sept. 10 when it hosts the Dallas Cowboys.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Arizona Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons to N.Y. Giants: Ex-Clemson star