Clemson's deal with Dabo Swinney makes him second-highest paid college football coach

Clemson's Dabo Swinney on Thursday received massive new contract that makes him the second-highest paid coach in college football.

Swinney got a 10-year extension worth $11.5 million per year and it runs through the 2031 season. He is behind only Nick Saban of Alabama and ahead of Kirby Smart of Georgia. Swinney signed a 10-year, $93 million contract in 2019.

Swinney's new deal was approved by the Clemson Board of Trustees.

Swinney has led Clemson to 10-win seasons for the past 11 years. During the past seven, the Tigers won two national championships and six straight ACC titles. Clemson won its season-opener Monday against Georgia Tech, 41-10, and will have its first home game Saturday against Furman.

Graham Neff, who became Clemson's athletics director in December, made it one of his priorities to get Swinney a new, long-term contract.

“Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon," Neff said. "It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Dabo Swinney of Clemson now second-highest paid college football coach