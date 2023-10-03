Clemson's Dabo Swinney is second-highest paid football coach at $10.8M, only trailing Nick Saban

Alabama's Nick Saban remains the highest-paid college football coach, but Clemson’s Swinney isn’t far behind.

Saban is set to make $11.41 million in 2022-23 while Swinney’s salary is $10,884,775, according to USA TODAY’s annual college football coach salaries list released on Tuesday.

Swinney’s salary makes him the highest-paid coach in the ACC by a sizeable margin. Mike Norvell of Florida State is second among the league’s coaches and 15th overall at $7.3 million.

Swinney is 164-41 in 14-plus seasons with the Tigers. He has guided Clemson to two national titles, eight ACC championships and 12 consecutive seasons with 10 or more victories.

Clemson is 3-2 this season, including 1-1 in ACC play heading into Saturday’s home game against Wake Forest. A victory against Wake Forest would be Swinney’s 165th at Clemson and tie him with Frank Howard as the winningest coach in program history.

With the exception of Swinney, coaches from the SEC and Big Ten dominate the top of the salaries list. SEC coaches occupy seven of the top 10 spots, with Georgia’s Kirby Smart third on the list at $10.71 million. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is fourth and the final member of the $10 million club at $10.27 million.

A fifth coach – Michigan State’s Mel Tucker – was scheduled to earn in excess of $10 million but was fired Sept. 27 following allegations of sexual harassment.

Rounding out the ACC coaches, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi is third at $5.88 million, followed by Louisville’s Jeff Brohm ($5.55 million), N.C. State’s Dave Doeren ($5.02 million), North Carolina’s Mack Brown ($5 million) and Dave Clawson of Wake Forest ($4.28 million).

Former longtime Clemson assistant Tony Elliott of Virginia ($4.25 million) is eighth, followed by Syracuse’s Dino Babers ($4.06 million), Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry ($4 million), Jeff Hafley of Boston College ($3.12 million) and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key ($2.8 million).

As private schools, Duke and Miami are not required to make public how much they are paying coaches Mike Elko and Mario Cristobal, respectively.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

