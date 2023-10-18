Clemson's Dabo Swinney can pass these football coaches on all-time wins list in 2023, including Ken Hatfield

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney's next victory will be his 166th, make him the winningest coach in program history.

Swinney tied Frank Howard's record of 165 wins with the Tigers' Week 6 victory over Wake Forest. He could break the record, which stood for almost 54 years, as soon as Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ACCN) when Clemson (4-2, 2-2 ACC) plays at Miami (4-2, 0-2).

Swinney is tied with Howard, Bobby Dodd of Georgia Tech and Fielding Yost of Michigan at No. 50 on the list of all-time winningest college football coaches at major programs, according to College Football Reference. Only three active coaches are ahead of Swinney — Alabama's Nick Saban (No. 5 with 286 wins), UNC's Mack Brown (No. 7 with 274) and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (No. 20 with 192).

Clemson has six games remaining in the regular season. Here's a look at who Swinney could pass on the all-time winningest coaches list by the end of his 15th season.

166 wins: Red Blaik

With his 166th win, Swinney would tie Earl "Red" Blaik, currently at No. 49 all-time. Blaik had 166 wins in 25 seasons, including stints at Dartmouth from 1934-40 and at Army from 1941-58. He led Army to three straight national championships from 1944-46 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1964.

167 wins

Swinney would rise to No. 48 on the list of winningest coaches with his 167th win, but there are no other coaches with exactly that total.

168 wins: Ken Hatfield, Bill Mallory

Winning 168 games would put Swinney at No. 47 and in the company of Bill Mallory and another Clemson coach: Ken Hatfield. Hatfield has a career record of 168-140-4. Hatfield was Clemson's coach from 1990-93. He went 32-13-1 with the Tigers and led them to the 1991 ACC Championship. His 26-year head coaching career also included stints at Air Force, Arkansas and Rice.

Getting to 168 would also put Swinney alongside Bill Mallory. His head coaching career spanned more than two decades, including stops at Miami (Ohio), Colorado, Northern Illinois and Indiana. He's best known for his time with the Hoosiers from 1984-96 and is the program's winningest coach.

169 wins: Fisher DeBerry

Swinney would tie Fisher DeBerry at No. 46 with his 169th win. DeBerry replaced Hatfield as coach at Air Force when Hatfield left for Arkansas after the 1983 season. DeBerry led the Falcons from 1984-2006 with a career record of 169-109-1. He has another connection to the Upstate: The South Carolina native attended Wofford and was an assistant football and baseball coach there in 1969.

170 wins: Jim Sweeney

With his 170th win, Swinney would join Jim Sweeney at No. 45. Sweeney coached at Washington State and Fresno State. He led the Cougars from 1968-75 before leaving for Fresno State, where he coached from 1976-77. Sweeney spent two seasons as an NFL assistant with the Oakland Raiders and St. Louis Cardinals, then returned to Fresno State from 1980-1996.

171 wins: Mark Richt, Wallace Wade

If Clemson were to win its remaining six games and Swinney reached 171 wins this season, he would sit at No. 43 beside two legends from teams with which Clemson is quite familiar: Georgia's Mark Richt and Duke's Wallace Wade.

Richt was coach of the Bulldogs from 2001-15 and coached Miami from 2016-18. He retired after the 2018 season with a career record of 171-64 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year.

Wade spent almost 30 years as a head coach, first at Alabama from 1923-30 and later at Duke. His first stint with the Blue Devils spanned from 1931-41. He joined the military during World War II and returned to Duke from 1946-50. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955, and Duke's football stadium was named in his honor in 1967.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com.

