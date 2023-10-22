Clemson's Dabo Swinney makes ill-timed mental health joke after loss to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After Clemson football's 28-20 loss to Miami in two overtimes on Saturday, coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers retain a sports psychologist to help players cope with things such as difficult losses.

"We've got one," Swinney said. "He's probably on suicide watch right now."

There is one sports psychologist listed among Clemson's support staff, Dr. Milt Lowder.

Clemson's loss to Miami was its second in overtime this season. The Tigers are now almost certainly out of the ACC Championship race after other losses to Duke and Florida State.

The Tigers are on the road against N.C. State next. The Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 ACC) will be coming off their open date in Week 8. Their only conference win was against Virginia in Week 4.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson's Dabo Swinney makes ill-timed mental health joke after Miami loss