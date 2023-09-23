With Clemson's College football Playoff hopes all but over, the Pop-Tarts Bowl is still a possibility

CLEMSON – Well, it was fun while it lasted, which in the context of this football season wasn’t really that long at all.

Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes went from life support to death bed thanks to a 31-24 overtime defeat at the hands of Florida State on Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.

Even if the Tigers run the table the rest of the way, taking down teams such as Miami, Notre Dame, North Carolina and South Carolina in the process and somehow earning a berth in the ACC Championship Game, it’s doubtful that Clemson’s postseason will include a game beyond Jan. 1.

No team with two regular-season losses has ever made the playoff, and this doesn’t appear to be the season that will change that.

The good news is that the Pop-Tarts Bowl – formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl – had officials on hand for the game, who likely left duly impressed by the Tigers.

Hey, Orlando, Florida, in late December could be rather, well, sweet. Particularly considering the potential for all-you-can-eat Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. Clemson has been partial to sugar and oranges in recent years, but even those bowl options seem a reach at this point.

The Tigers are 2-2 for a fifth time under Coach Dabo Swinney, but with the exception of 2010, when Clemson suffered its first and only losing season under Swinney’s watch, Clemson has rebounded nicely in each instance, finishing with 10-win seasons and bowl victories in both 2014 and 2021.

With the ACC no longer divided into Atlantic and Coastal divisions, the two top teams atop the league standings come season’s end will play for the championship in Charlotte on Dec. 2, which does offer the Tigers at least a glimmer of hope.

They’ll have to see teams such as Duke, North Carolina, Miami and, yes, even Syracuse – the Tigers’ next opponent – begin falling from the ranks of the undefeated, leaving Clemson a way to slip in the back door.

In short, it would take a combination of unlikely events for the Tigers to sneak back into the type of postseason scenario to which they’d grown accustomed.

Truth be told, Clemson did manage its best effort of the season against the Seminoles and was deserving of a better fate.

“I hope everybody saw what this team’s really capable of,” Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik said. “We played really well against the No. 3 team in the country. I hope that they saw what we’re worth.

“We battled from the first drive to the very last one. There wasn’t a play, a down or a series when I believed we weren’t going to win. Every time we step on the field, we believe we’re going to win.”

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks for a pass against Florida State on Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson outgained FSU by 118 yards, held the Seminoles to 22 yards rushing and had 25 first downs to FSU’s 16.

A similar disparity occurred in the season-opening loss at Duke as Clemson dominated the Blue Devils in almost all aspects, save for turnovers, and that has proven to be the Tigers’ primary nemesis this season.

Clemson has surrendered 36 points off turnovers in four games; last season that total was 38 points. For 13 games.

So does Florida State’s victory signal a changing of the guard in the ACC?

“We lost in overtime to a great team – a team that may go on and win the whole thing,” Swinney said. “They won the day. Today wasn’t our day. I don’t look at it as a referendum.”

OK, perhaps not a referendum, but certainly a power shift.

As the cheering came to an abrupt halt late Saturday afternoon, the verdict was clear: Florida State is 4-0 with momentum on its side; Clemson is 2-2 and simply hoping to remain in the hunt.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

