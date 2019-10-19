Clemson's Booth ejected for punching Louisville player

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching Louisville's Trennell Troutman as he lay on the ground late in the third quarter of the No. 3 Tigers' 45-10 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Saturday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said afterward that he apologized to Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and noted that there ''will be consequences'' for Booth.

''That's not who we are,'' Swinney said, ''and that's not who he is.''

The players tussled as Troutman ran downfield to cover a Louisville punt before Booth threw him to the turf around the Clemson 20. The scuffle continued and Booth threw a punch with his right hand as he straddled Troutman. Players from both teams swarmed them, and there was more pushing and shoving.

Officials penalized Booth for holding and unsportsmanlike conduct. Booth, a freshman, exited the stadium to boos with the Tigers leading 17-3. He entered the game with four tackles and a pass breakup.

